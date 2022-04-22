The renewable projects are expected to be up and running between 2023 and 2024

CIG Capital adds 2GW of solar through its five large utility scale solar projects. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

CIG Capital announced five new renewable energy projects across the United States with over 2,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy. The renewable projects are expected to be up and running between 2023 and 2024.

CIG Capital has partnered with Tier-1 groups for the projects’ EPC, O&M, Engineering, Equipment Manufacturing, and Power Purchase Agreements. Pioneering the solar industry finance, CIG Capital has developed a de-risked model for funding; this model utilizes an investment-grade credit structure for each of the individual projects.

CIG Capital’s five new renewable energy projects include the following:

A 506 megawatt (MW) solar project located in Northern Texas . Once complete, the project is expected to generate 1,073,732 MWh of clean energy annually.

. Once complete, the project is expected to generate 1,073,732 MWh of clean energy annually. A 606 MW solar project also located in Northern Texas . Once complete, this project is expected to generate 1,280,578 MWh of clean energy annually.

. Once complete, this project is expected to generate 1,280,578 MWh of clean energy annually. A 300 MW solar project located in South Dakota . For this project, CIG Capital is partnering with the Oglala Lakota Nation, a Sovereign Native American Tribe, to provide clean energy to over 49,000 homes and buildings.

. For this project, CIG Capital is partnering with the Oglala Lakota Nation, a Sovereign Native American Tribe, to provide clean energy to over 49,000 homes and buildings. A 320 MW solar project located in North Dakota . For this project, CIG Capital is partnering with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, through their public power authority known as the Sage Development Authority, in order to provide clean energy to over 50,000 homes and buildings.

. For this project, CIG Capital is partnering with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, through their public power authority known as the Sage Development Authority, in order to provide clean energy to over 50,000 homes and buildings. A 300 MW solar project located in South Dakota . Once complete, the project is expected to generate 460,600 MWh of clean energy annually.

Source: Company Press Release