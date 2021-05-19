The well was drilled 26 kilometres south of the Sleipner Øst installation and 9 kilometres south of the Grevling discovery in the North Sea

Chrysaor Norge encounters dry well south of the Sleipner Øst field in the North Sea. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Chrysaor Norge AS, operator of production licence 973, has completed the drilling of wildcat well 15/12-26.

The well was drilled 26 kilometres south of the Sleipner Øst installation and 9 kilometres south of the Grevling discovery in the North Sea, about 240 kilometres west of Stavanger.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Late Jurassic (Ula Formation), and potentially underlying Late Triassic reservoir rocks (Skagerrak Formation).

The well encountered a sandstone layer of about 60 metres in the Ula Formation, with good to very good reservoir quality. The Skagerrak Formation was not encountered. The well is dry.

Data acquisition was carried out.

This is the second exploration well in production licence 973. The licence was awarded in APA 2018.

Well 15/12-26 was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,762 metres below sea level and was terminated in rocks from the Early Permian Age in the Zechstein group.

The water depth is 87 metres. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 15/12-26 was drilled by the COSLInnovator drilling facility, which is now headed for Coast Center Base (CCB Ågotnes) west of Bergen for a temporary stay at the shipyard.

Source: Company Press Release