Chevron Mediterranean, a subsidiary of Chevron, has awarded Hanwha Ocean the contract for module fabrication for the Leviathan Expansion Project.

This project is located offshore Israel and involves creating additional modules to enhance production at the existing Leviathan platform in the Mediterranean Sea.

Hanwha Ocean has been contributing to the expansion project since the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2024), providing constructability input.

The expansion aims to address increasing energy demands in both local and regional markets.

Hanwha Ocean energy plant unit president Philippe Levy said in a LinkedIn post: “We are honoured to be awarded the Leviathan Expansion Project Module Fabrication and will remain fully committed to its safe, successful execution, reinforcing our long-term partnership with Chevron.”

In January, Chevron Mediterranean, alongside other stakeholders in the Leviathan natural gas reservoir, made a final investment decision to boost the output of the Leviathan production platform.

Gas delivery capacity from Leviathan is set to increase to approximately 21 billion cubic metres (bcm) annually.

The platform is located approximately 10km off the coast of Dor in Israel.

The expansion project includes drilling three more offshore wells, installing additional subsea infrastructure and improving treatment facilities on the platform. These enhancements are expected to be operational by the end of this decade.

The consortium managing Leviathan comprises Chevron Mediterranean, holding a 39.66% stake as operator, NewMed Energy with 45.34% and Ratio Energies with 15%.

Besides Leviathan, Chevron manages other assets in the Eastern Mediterranean including the Tamar field off Israel’s coast and is involved in developing the Aphrodite field offshore Cyprus.

Last month, Chevron and HELLENiQ ENERGY signed lease agreements with the Hellenic Republic to commence exploration activities in four offshore blocks in Greece. These agreements, involving Chevron’s Dutch subsidiaries, cover two blocks south of Crete and two blocks in the Peloponnese region.