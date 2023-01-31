Florida Public Utilities (FPU), a Chesapeake Utilities subsidiary, already serves approximately 1,500 residences and commercial buildings in the 24,000-square-acre development where construction commenced in 2017

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation receives approval to expand natural gas infrastructure in Nassau County, Florida. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced today that it received approval from the Florida Public Service Commission to provide natural gas service to approximately 4,000 new residences and businesses in the Nassau County, Florida, Wildlight development. Florida Public Utilities (FPU), a Chesapeake Utilities subsidiary, already serves approximately 1,500 residences and commercial buildings in the 24,000-square-acre development where construction commenced in 2017. Upon its projected completion over a 10-year period, the Wildlight development will include approximately 22,000 residential units and numerous commercial businesses.

“Growth in Florida continues to be strong, significantly outpacing the national average. As we continue to expand our infrastructure to safely and reliably meet the growing demand for services, we’re pleased to be the energy partner of choice in Nassau County, and specifically to the Wildlight community,” said Jeff Householder, president and CEO, Chesapeake Utilities. “Like the Wildlight development, the people of Chesapeake Utilities work hard every day to better communities we serve in a way that’s sustainable for generations.”

Peninsula Pipeline Company (PPC), a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities, will build additional upstream transmission facilities to enable FPU to expand service into the latest phase of the development.

PPC will construct new infrastructure in two phases. Phase one involves the construction of three new pipeline segments, which consist of steel pipe, new regulator stations and improvements, a new gas injection point and three new points of delivery. Phase two of the project involves the installation of two new steel pipeline segments.

Wildlight is a planned community for families in all stages of life. Designed with sustainability in mind, the development includes a variety of residence options, shops and restaurants, parks, gardens and playgrounds, and community buildings such as schools, medical and wellness facilities and more.

