AREA OFF-1 is an offshore block located around 100km from the coast of Uruguay. Credit: Erik Ihlenfeld/Shutterstock.com.

Challenger Energy has received permits from the Uruguayan Ministry of Environment for seismic acquisition in Uruguay’s territorial waters.

The government permits allow Challenger Energy to conduct 3D seismic acquisition in AREA OFF-1.

AREA OFF-1 is an offshore block located around 100km from the coast of Uruguay, with an area of about 14,557km² and water depths of 80–1,000m.

Challenger Energy holds a 40% non-operating interest in AREA OFF-1, having transferred a 60% interest to Chevron through a farm-out agreement.

The company said that further updates will be provided once the details, scope and timing of the seismic programme at AREA OFF-1 are finalised.

Challenger Energy CEO Eytan Uliel said: “The issue of permits for seismic acquisition in Uruguay is an important milestone, which should be understood more generally in the context of increasing activity and industry interest in Uruguay’s offshore, and we thus look forward to what we expect will be value-adding progress over the coming months.

“This comes as we approach completion of our transformative transaction with Sintana Energy, and we are thus equally excited by the news that TotalEnergies will be taking a major position in PEL 83 [Petroleum Exploration Licence 83], Sintana Energy’s flagship asset in Namibia.

“Further updates will be provided as to progress of the seismic campaign at AREA OFF-1, progress at PEL 83, and developments more broadly in Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, once Challenger Energy is a part of the broader Sintana Energy group, a process which we expect will finalise in the near term.”

Challenger Energy’s latest announcement comes following a series of activities in Uruguay waters. Recently, Eni agreed to acquire a 50% stake and operatorship of YPF’s AREA OFF-5 block.

APA Corporation has indicated plans to drill a deep-water exploration well at AREA OFF-6, with a potential start in the second half of 2026.

In October this year, Sintana Energy proposed to acquire Challenger Energy under a scheme of arrangement.

Sintana holds a 4.9% indirect carried interest in PEL 83.

This week, TotalEnergies and Galp agreed to swap their stakes across three offshore oil licences in Namibia, including PEL 83. Under the terms, TotalEnergies will acquire from Galp a 40% operated interest in PEL 83, which includes the Mopane oil discovery in Namibia’s Orange Basin.