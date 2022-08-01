Renewables represent third round of proposed solar agreements related to company's Smart Energy Future Plan

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for 130MW of renewable energy to serve southwestern Indiana. (Credit: Nick Juhasz, aka Nick22aku at en.wikipedia/Wikipedia.org)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) today announced its Indiana-based electric and natural gas business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130-megawatt (MW) solar array as part of the company’s long-term electric generation transition plan.

CenterPoint Energy has entered into an agreement with Invenergy, who will construct the 130-MW utility-owned project in Pike County, Ind., to acquire the project upon its completion. This project represents the third round of solar agreements introduced as part of the utility’s plan to meet stakeholder sustainability goals and implement a more cost-effective and diversified energy generation portfolio. The agreement is subject to IURC approval. The company was previously granted approval to build a solar array in Posey County now sized at 200 MW, as well as enter into power purchase agreements totaling more than 400 MWs in Warrick, Vermillion and Knox Counties in Indiana.

“By seeking to add another universal solar project to our renewable energy portfolio, we continue to move forward with our long-term generation transition plan and remain committed to our economic and environmental goals for the region,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President of Generation Development. “If approved, with the addition of this project, CenterPoint Energy will be adding nearly 800 MWs of solar generation to power our southwestern Indiana customers.”

Michael Kaplan, Senior Vice President of Renewable Development at Invenergy, said, “Invenergy is pleased to be working with CenterPoint Energy to support the utility’s generation transition goals and to provide its customers in Indiana with clean energy. Our team looks forward to the completion of this project and growing our project portfolio within the state.”

Construction of the Pike County solar project is expected to begin upon obtaining a decision from the IURC which is expected in early 2023. The project will support approximately 130 construction jobs during the construction period and is expected to be placed into service in 2025.

“We are committed to delivering reliable energy generation in the most cost-effective manner for our customers, while contributing to Indiana’s clean energy infrastructure,” added Greenley. “CenterPoint Energy would like to recognize officials in Pike County for their support of this project and efforts to bring cleaner energy solutions to our communities.”

Source: Company Press Release