CenterPoint Energy receives approval for 400MW of renewable energy serving southwestern Indiana. (Credit: jaidee from Pixabay)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced its Indiana-based electric and natural gas business, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 300-megawatt (MW) solar array, as well as enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) for an additional 100 MWs of solar energy as part of the company’s long-term electric generation transition plan.

CenterPoint Energy entered into an agreement with Arevon Energy Management, the company that will build the utility-owned project in Posey County, Ind. The agreement required approval by the Commission.

Arevon Energy Management and energy company Tenaska are co-developing the project. CenterPoint Energy will also purchase additional solar power from Clēnera, which is developing a solar project in Warrick County, Ind., under a 25-year contract.

Together, the approval of these renewable energy projects solidifies the next component of CenterPoint Energy’s long-term electric generation transition plan, meeting stakeholder sustainability goals, and implementing the most economic path forward as outlined in the company’s Integrated Resource Plan. The continued build out of renewable resources is reflective of CenterPoint Energy’s commitment to renewable resources and its net-zero carbon by 2035 emissions goals.

