Leaders from CB&I and Hyundai Engineering & Construction sign MOU to explore nuclear power development projects in the US. (Credit: PRNewswire/CB&I STS Delaware LLC)

CB&I announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (HDEC) to explore forms of collaboration for nuclear new-build project opportunities in the U.S. This strategic collaboration will leverage the distinct strengths of both companies to help meet growing energy demands with reliable and sustainable nuclear power.

CB&I has supplied the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for 123 nuclear containment vessels in the U.S., including two recently completed AP1000 containment vessel units at the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Georgia, and nine vessels outside the U.S. CB&I is a leader in industrial safety and quality, with an ASME-approved nuclear quality assurance program that enables it to meet the most stringent requirements for nuclear projects.

“CB&I is the most experienced, fully integrated, turnkey supplier of nuclear containments, having provided these vessels to 75 percent of the operating nuclear power plants in the U.S.,” said Mark Butts, CB&I President and CEO. “This MOU allows us to combine our deep technical and EPC expertise with HDEC’s robust construction capabilities to offer compelling solutions for the safe and efficient development of next-generation nuclear facilities.”

“Our unique nuclear power plant construction and risk management capabilities proven through the UAE Barakah and major domestic nuclear power plant projects represent our core competitive strength,” said Hanwoo Lee, CEO of HDEC. “Through this preliminary agreement, we aim to strengthen our collaboration with CB&I and establish a strong foothold for a stable entry into the U.S. market.”