CATL, EACON partner to revolutionise mining haulage 

The alliance is set to deliver scalable autonomous haulage systems for open-pit mining operations. Credit: Maksim Safaniuk/Shutterstock.com.

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and EACON Mining Technology have partnered to transform electric autonomy in mining.

The collaboration aims to deliver smart, safe and sustainable solutions for the mining industry, leveraging CATL’s advanced battery expertise and EACON’s capabilities in autonomous systems.

It aims to address key mining challenges such as reducing environmental impact, enhancing safety and improving operational efficiency.

CATL and EACON plan to scale electric autonomous haulage solutions across mining sites globally.

A core objective of the alliance is to develop battery technology suited for extreme mining conditions and to deliver scalable autonomous haulage systems for open-pit mining operations.

CATL and EACON intend to build on successful trials conducted in China, expanding their reach globally and setting new standards for sustainable and intelligent mining practices.

The collaboration will also extend across capital, technology, market and ecosystem development, aiming to speed up the mining industry’s transition to green and automated operations.

EACON Mining Technology CEO Wason Lan said: “This partnership represents a major step forward for the mining industry. By combining our autonomous driving expertise with CATL’s leadership in energy solutions, we are creating a smarter, greener future for mining haulage”

EACON Mining Technology operates the world’s most-used autonomous haulage system.

It has automated more than 2,000 trucks and supports 25 projects spanning commodities such as coal, iron ore, copper, gold and zinc.

In August this year, CATL announced the suspension of operations at one of its lithium mines in Yichun, Jiangxi province, China, due to an expired licence.