Caterpillar manufactures mining and construction equipment. Credit: Roman Zaiets/Shutterstock.com.

Caterpillar has signed an agreement to acquire RPMGlobal Holdings, an Australian-based software company, to enhance its mining technology solutions.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

RPMGlobal, headquartered in Brisbane, provides mining software solutions and has been operational since 1977.

Caterpillar stated that this acquisition aligns with its focus on solving customer needs and enhancing mine-site operations.

RPMGlobal provides data-driven software solutions across the mining life cycle, complementing Caterpillar’s existing asset management, fleet management and autonomy technologies.

Caterpillar Resource Industries group president Denise Johnson said: “RPMGlobal’s culture and agile approach to developing solutions aligns well with Caterpillar’s intense focus on solving customer needs.

“Their software solutions complement Caterpillar’s existing technologies, especially in areas such as asset management, fleet management and autonomy. Together, we have the potential to enhance mine-site operations for our customers, unlocking even greater value.”

The acquisition requires approval from RPMGlobal shareholders and various regulatory authorities.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

JP Morgan Securities is acting as Caterpillar’s financial advisor for the deal.

In 2024, Caterpillar reported sales and revenues of $64.8bn.

The company manufactures construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

In February this year, Brazilian mining company Vale signed a five-year agreement with Caterpillar focusing on productivity, innovation and carbon reduction.

This collaboration includes developing a dual-fuel haul truck operating on diesel and ethanol.

Last year, in September, BHP announced plans to trial Caterpillar’s energy transfer technology.

The Cat DET system, designed for energy transfer to mining trucks during operation, is being tested at various BHP sites, facilitating the charging of electric haul truck batteries in motion.