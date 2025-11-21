Cascade Copper reveals historical gold values at British Columbia project 

Underground workings at the Bristol area recorded assays of up to 30.86g/t gold and 6.5% tungsten trioxide. Credit: Stig Helmer/Shutterstock.com.

Cascade Copper has completed an initial compilation programme of historical exploration and mining data for its Bendor gold-tungsten project in British Columbia, Canada.

The Bendor project lies close to Talisker Resources’ Bralorne mine and Endurance Gold’s Reliance project.

Cascade said historical sampling at the Bendor project has revealed substantial mineralisation.

Underground workings at the Bristol area recorded assays of up to 30.86 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 6.5% tungsten trioxide.

A 23kg bulk sample collected from a winze reportedly assayed 48g/t gold, 20.6g/t silver and 0.16% tungsten trioxide.

Chip sampling from the Bristol level 2 drift produced results ranging from 0.6g/t gold up to 32.5g/t gold.

Exploration drilling from the Bristol level 3 drift yielded a highlight intercept of 27.5g/t gold over 5.3m, including an interval of 70g/t gold over 0.8m.

Historical trench samples taken along the 225m Benboe Vein assayed up to 16.4g/t gold and 17.14g/t silver.

In addition, grab samples at the Silverside showing returned up to 1.03g/t gold, 72g/t silver and 9.6% copper.

There are widespread, untested gold-in-soil anomalies present across the project area.

Cascade Copper has outlined several next steps for exploration at its Bendor gold-tungsten project.

The company will conduct a three-dimensional (3D) magnetic inversion of recent airborne magnetic-radiometric survey data and integrate the results into a comprehensive geological model to support future exploration and drill targeting.

Following completion of the 3D magnetic inversion and data modelling, the company expects to submit a permit application covering diamond drilling and geophysics within the next month. This could lead to targeted diamond drilling in 2026.

The project has only undergone minimal surface exploration and shallow drilling in a limited area around the historic mine workings at Bristol.

Cascade Copper VP exploration Shannon Baird said: “The previous exploration work at Bendor has shown some impressive values of gold, tungsten and silver throughout the Bristol and Benboe workings and vein systems.

“We are extremely excited to complete the magnetic inversion modelling and 3D interpretation in preparation to get on the ground and follow up on these historic results. By all indications, there exists significant potential to expand on the mineralised gold system at Bendor.”

Recent changes in year-round snow cover have exposed new areas on the north side of the Bendor Pluton, referred to as “Oxide Ridge”, including copper mineralised veining, massive pyrrhotite lenses and alteration zones.

An ultra-high-resolution light detection and ranging and orthophoto survey, along with airborne magnetics-radiometric surveys, have also been completed, revealing key structures and alteration patterns to help prioritise future exploration programmes.