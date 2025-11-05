Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC technology contains modular units that can capture up to 100,000t of CO₂ per year. Credit: Carbon Clean.

Carbon Clean and Samsung E&A have entered a new partnership aimed at delivering modular carbon capture systems to industries worldwide.

The collaboration will combine Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC modular carbon capture technology with Samsung E&A’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) expertise and AHEAD project execution model.

This is aimed at providing compact, prefabricated systems that can be deployed quicker, at lower cost and with minimal site disruption.

Carbon Clean’s AMINE-promoted buffer salt solvent and Rotating Packed Bed technologies, combined with Samsung E&A’s project delivery capabilities, aim to speed up industrial decarbonisation and expand access to carbon capture for hard-to-abate industries.

Samsung E&A’s AHEAD execution model is deigned to compresses schedules and raises productivity by using offsite construction, while lowering risk through early-stage design automation – delivering projects more quickly and reliably.

Both companies partnered on projects with Aramco and MODEC earlier this year.

Carbon Clean chair and CEO Aniruddha Sharma said: “Our partnership with Samsung E&A marks a major milestone in scaling industrial carbon capture.

“Samsung E&A’s extensive expertise in scaling up and commercialisation, combined with their core EPC capabilities, will be invaluable as we work together to remove the traditional barriers of cost and complexity and make carbon capture as standard and repeatable as solar and wind deployment.”

Based in South Korea, Samsung E&A provides engineering and energy solutions worldwide, with more than 1,500 completed projects.

The company offers business development, technology licensing and a range of engineering services across the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and South East Asia.

Headquartered in the UK, Carbon Clean maintains offices in the US, Canada and India, and has received support from British and US Government programmes.

The company has operated in the carbon capture sector for more than 15 years, with a portfolio of 50 technology references in various global locations.

It has established partnerships with Chevron, Cemex and holds an investment in Liquid Wind, a Swedish eFuel company.

Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC C1 Series consists of modular units, with each train capable of capturing up to 100,000 tonnes (t) of CO₂ per year, making it suitable for industrial emitters.

Samsung E&A CEO Hong Namkoong said: “We are proud to partner with Carbon Clean to advance practical solutions for a sustainable future.

“By integrating their breakthrough modular technology with our EPC capabilities, we will accelerate the global rollout of carbon capture systems that are efficient, reliable and ready for the energy transition.”