The contractor was pinned by a rockfall from the drill face.(Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Capstone Mining Corp. (“Capstone” or the “Company”) (TSX:CS) is saddened to report that a fatal accident occurred at its Cozamin mine in Mexico on March 7, 2021. The isolated incident occurred underground and involved one of our contractor’s employees. The contractor was pinned by a rockfall from the drill face. He was treated quickly by the Site Emergency Response Team and then transported to Zacatecas Hospital where he passed away. No other employees or contractors were injured, and there is no ongoing safety risk.

“It is with great sadness that I report such a tragic loss. Our immediate priority is to support his family and colleagues through this difficult time,” said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. “The safety and well-being of our employees and contractors remains our top priority.”

Operations were immediately suspended and have since restarted in the mill, and are anticipated to resume in the mine later today. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing and the necessary authorities have been notified.