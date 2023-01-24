Capella is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of quality mineral resource properties in favourable jurisdictions with a focus on European base and battery metals projects.

Capella starts scout drilling at Kjøli Copper-Cobalt project. (Credit: Albert Hyseni on Unsplash)

Capella Minerals Ltd (TSXV: CMIL) (OTCQB: CMILF) (FRA: N7D2) (“Capella” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a scout diamond drill program has been initiated at the Company’s 100%-owned Kjøli copper-cobalt-zinc massive sulfide (“VMS”) project in Trøndelag province, central Norway.

The Kjøli project is located in the northern portion of the former Røros copper mining district, and 20km NE of Capella’s advanced exploration-stage Hessjøgruva copper-cobalt-zinc project (Figure 1). The Kjøli project contains two former copper mines – Kjøli and Killingdal – in addition to numerous VMS occurrences along interpreted regional-scale thrust corridors.

Eric Roth, Capella’s President and CEO, commented: “We are excited to be starting our 2023 exploration program in Norway with a scout drill program at the Kjøli project. Our main focus will be an initial test of the Kjøli Deeps target, which has never been drilled and where we have both geological and geophysical indicators of a buried VMS deposit. First assays from this scout drill program are currently anticipated to become available by early April.

In addition, Capella will work towards funding further drilling at the advanced-exploration stage Hessjøgruva VMS project and a maiden drill program at Åmot (Løkken) commencing late Q2, 2023. So we expect to see a lot of activity on our Norwegian portfolio over the coming 6 months. I look forward to keeping the market updated on progress at all of our Norwegian copper projects”.

Source: Company Press Release