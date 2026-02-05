The Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm will operate in water depths of 53–64m. Credit: © CAPE Holland.

CAPE Holland has secured a contract with CDWE to provde equipment to the Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.

The agreement involves supplying the CAPE VLT-640 Tandem Vibro Lifting Tool, which will be used for the pre-installation of foundation and offshore substation piles.

This tool has the capacity to navigate challenging subsea conditions without the risk of pile run, having successfully installed more than 400 jacket piles in Taiwan without incident.

The Fengmiao Offshore Wind Farm is located 36km from Taichung City in the Taiwan Strait and will operate in water depths of 53–64m.

The project will have a capacity of 500MW and feature 33 positions for wind turbine generators equipped with 15MW turbines. The offshore substation foundation will use a four-legged jacket structure with skirt piles weighing up to 810t each, while the foundation piles will weigh up to 585t.

CAPE Holland is a part of the Venterra Group, a supplier to the offshore wind industry. This contract underscores Venterra’s position in the market and highlights its role as a partner to offshore wind developers worldwide, providing new and safe solutions.

CAPE Holland managing director Frank Koopman said: “The successful application of the CAPE VLT on previous projects like Hai Long has proven its value in delivering safe, efficient and cost-effective pile installation with significantly benefits addressing operational risks as well as environmental concerns given the key features of the CAPE VLT.

“As part of the Venterra Group, we can offer our clients not only cutting-edge technology but also the assurance of world-class manufacturing and wider engineering support.”

The partnership between CDWE, a collaboration between CSBC, DEME Offshore and CAPE Holland, illustrates the benefits of integrating local expertise with global innovation to optimise installation processes.

It also facilitates the transfer of experience to other DEME projects across the globe.