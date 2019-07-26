The investment will go toward the development and demonstration of high-density solar panels with 20 percent greater energy efficiency than current designs

Image: Solar panels. Photo: Courtesy of Neville Micallef/FreeImages.com

In a world increasingly seeking clean, affordable and reliable energy sources, Canadais positioned to become a supplier of choice. Through research and development initiatives, the Government of Canadais building a clean energy future that creates good, highly skilled jobs for Canadian workers.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of almost $8 million for Canadian Solar Solutions Inc. to help deliver a newer, more efficient solar panel called HiDM.

This investment will go toward the development and demonstration of high-density solar panels with 20 percent greater energy efficiency than current designs. Canadian Solar Solutions will develop a first-of-its-kind shingled module technology that can be adapted to any type of solar cell, while creating over 50 jobs for Canadian workers.

This project is funded by Natural Resources Canada’s Energy Innovation Program, which supports innovative, clean energy technologies that are affordable, reliable and sustainable to further Canada’s transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, Canadian Solar is a global leader in the manufacturing of solar panels and solar energy solutions, with over 12,000 employees around the world. This facility is the largest of its kind in North Americaand the company’s centre for advanced technologies and manufacturing.

Canada’s investments in our energy future are guided by the work of the Generation Energy Council, which proposed pathways for the Government of Canada on how to move forward toward a strong, clean energy economy.

“We are proud to work with Canadian Solar Solutions to develop groundbreaking clean energy technology while creating good jobs for skilled workers and supporting a strong local economy. By investing in Canadian innovation, we can tap into the growing global market for clean solutions while fighting climate change and building a cleaner, more prosperous future for our kids and grandkids.”

Catherine McKenna

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada

“The Government of Canada is committed to making generational investments in communities like Guelph to help build our clean growth future. By investing in clean technology and Canadian ingenuity, we’re demonstrating that economic prosperity and environmental protection go hand in hand.”

Lloyd Longfield

Member of Parliament for Guelph

“Since we founded Canadian Solar in Canada 18 years ago, the company has grown and blossomed globally, but we have always held fast to our Canadian roots. We are pleased to partner with NRCan to bring the latest solar technology and good solar jobs to Canada where it all began.”

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Founder

Canadian Solar, Inc.

