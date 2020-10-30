The Commission attached 20 project conditions to its recommended approval of the project

Canada Energy Regulator recommends Cabinet approve TQM application to operate pipeline. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator (Commission, CER) has conditionally approved an application from Trans-Québec & Maritimes Pipeline (TQM) to purchase 64 kilometres of pipeline and related components in southern Québec. The Commission is recommending that federal Cabinet direct the CER to issue a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to TQM, allowing it to continue operating the pipeline. If the certificate is issued, TQM would also construct a new compressor station and a 20-metre long pipeline to connect the 572-kilometre long TQM system to a planned Énergir delivery station at Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Quebec.

The Commission attached 20 project conditions to its recommended approval of the project. This includes a requirement for a multi-jurisdictional emergency response table top exercise, within 18 months of the project being approved by federal Cabinet.

In its report, the Commission said that it found the project to be in the Canadian public interest and that the facilities would be required for the present and future convenience and necessity.

The Commission evaluated this application through a written hearing process that included evidence from TQM, along with letters of support from Énergir and TQM’s parent company TransCanada.

Quick Facts

This is one of the last applications for an energy facility to be filed under the National Energy Board Act. TQM filed its application on August 23, 2019 and the National Energy Board became the Canada Energy Regulator on August 28, 2019.

While TQM filed this application under the National Energy Board Act, if it is approved by federal Cabinet, it will be regulated under the Canadian Energy Regulator Act and associated regulations.

TQM estimates that the project will cost $119 million.

Associated Links

Source: Company Press Release