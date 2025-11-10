Both contracts are contingent on the client’s FID. Credit: Cadeler.

Cadeler, a Denmark-based offshore wind installation company, has secured two major offshore contracts, with a combined value of approximately €500m ($578.19m), for the installation of wind turbines and foundations.

The contracts cover the full-scope transportation and installation (T&I) of both turbines and foundations for an upcoming offshore wind farm project.

Cadeler will commence the T&I campaign for foundations in early 2029, using one of its new-build A-class vessels.

This marks the company’s third full-scope foundation T&I campaign.

The turbine installation, meanwhile, is scheduled to start in early 2030, with completion set for later that year.

Cadeler plans to use one of its O-class jack-up vessels for the turbine installation.

Both contracts are contingent on the client’s final investment decision (FID).

If the client does not proceed, the agreements may be terminated, and a termination fee will be applied.

Cadeler CEO Mikkel Gleerup said: “This project reinforces Cadeler’s position as a full-service T&I partner in the foundations space and demonstrates that our strategic direction is aligned with current market demands.

“With our fleet of nine wind installation vessels – and three additional under construction – Cadeler continues to deliver the flexibility, efficiency, and innovative solutions required to execute increasingly complex projects and to support the necessary build-out of offshore wind globally.”

Cadeler is engaged in providing offshore wind installation, maintenance, and decommissioning services with a focus on safety and the environment.

This September, Cadeler signed a contract with Ocean Winds for the transportation and installation of offshore wind turbines for the 390MW BC-Wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea region.