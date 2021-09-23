ABL’s Singapore operations have been appointed by the FPSO owner and operator BW Offshore to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services on the project

BW Offshore enlists ABL’s support for new large gas FPSO. (Credit: BioSteak from Pixabay)

Marine and offshore engineering consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC (ABL) has been awarded a MWS contract to oversee the marine operations in connection to the construction, integration and installation of a large gas FPSO bound for Australia.

ABL’s Singapore operations have been appointed by the FPSO owner and operator BW Offshore to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services on the project. Under the scope of work, ABL will provide 3rd party review and approval of marine operations relating to the following: hull construction in Korea, transportation from Korea to Singapore, topside module transportation and integration in Singapore, installation of the STP buoy and moorings, and tow to field and offshore hook-up of the FPSO.

Due to the project’s broad international supply chain, ABL’s Singapore office will be supported by the group’s extensive presence in Asia-Pacific, to attend at marine operations across the project’s multiple sites. This includes support from ABL in Korea and in Australia – the two other primary project work sites, among others. ABL Singapore will also work closely with the group’s wider global footprint to facilitate on-site attendances with local expertise for the project’s numerous loadout and transportation operations of long-lead items.

Alex Harrison, Group Managing Director for Energy Services, ABL said: “Our global footprint will be integral to providing rapid and efficient support to the project’s multiple locations. We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to continue to build on our relationship with BW Offshore, following similar recent services delivered on the Catcher development projects and the Umuroa Decommissioning.”

This award adds to ABL’s recent appointment as MWS for the transportation and installation of the subsea infrastructure for the same development project, providing continuity of delivery across the entire project.

Alex Harrison said: “This project adds to ABL’s long-term experience with floating production, offshore Australia and elsewhere, having provided marine warranty services to many of the world’s largest and most complex FPSO projects along with a wide range of other specialist operational engineering, planning and oversight services for tow and hook-up operations.”

ABL has not disclosed the value of the contract.

Marine and offshore engineering consultancy company ABL is part of Oslo-listed AqualisBraemar LOC ASA.

Source: Company Press Release