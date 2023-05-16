Oil production at the Ungani Production Facility (UPF) was suspended on 5 January 2023, due to the impact of ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie on sections of the Great Northern Highway and the Fitzroy River bridge at Fitzroy Crossing, resulting in the closure of the oil transportation road route from the UPF to the export facility at Wyndham Port

Buru Energy restarts production from Ungani oilfield. (Credit: ingrs from Pixabay)

Buru Energy (Buru, Company) is pleased to provide the following update in relation to the restart of production from the Ungani Oilfield (Buru 50% and Operator, ROC Oil 50%).

Oil production at the Ungani Production Facility (UPF) was suspended on 5 January 2023, due to the impact of ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie on sections of the Great Northern Highway and the Fitzroy River bridge at Fitzroy Crossing, resulting in the closure of the oil transportation road route from the UPF to the export facility at Wyndham Port.

Following the construction by Main Roads WA of a low-level crossing of the Fitzroy River at Fitzroy Crossing that is suitable for heavy vehicles, Buru has recommenced trucking operations on 8 May 2023 to clear the current oil inventory at the UPF.

Subsequently production operations have restarted at the UPF, with initial oil production rates similar to pre shut-in rates of between 500 and 600 bopd. The next oil lifting from Wyndham Port destined for the SE Asian market is planned for Q3 CY 2023.

Buru’s CEO Thomas Nador commented: “We are very pleased to be able to restart oil production from the Ungani Oilfield following the extraordinary weather event that impacted the central and west Kimberley region in January.

Since 2015, the Ungani operation has been an important regional employer and contributor to the local economy through direct and indirect employment, procurement, community support and royalties.

As such, the restart of production is being welcomed by many, including our staff, shareholders, supply chain partners, the local community and the Government. I would like to thank them for their support and perseverance during what has been a difficult time for the communities in the Kimberley.”

Source: Company Press Release