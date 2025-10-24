The Partnership Leverages Bumi Armada’s Experience With E-obs By Incorporating The Boost System Into Its armada Kraken Fpso Unit. Credit: Kardasov Films/shutterstock.com.

Offshore energy services provider Bumi Armada UK has collaborated with Empirisys to improve the safety of its North Sea operations.

The partnership will see Bumi Armada deploy Empirisys’ AI-driven tool, BOOST, to improve safety measures and decision-making processes in North Sea operations.

BOOST is designed to work seamlessly with Step Change in Safety’s digital observation card tool (E-Obs).

This new partnership leverages Bumi Armada’s experience with E-Obs by incorporating the BOOST system into its Armada Kraken floating storage, production and offloading (FPSO) unit, which operates in EnQuest’s Kraken offshore field in the UK North Sea.

The partnership is expected to yield several improvements including quicker identification of potential risks, precision in safety reporting, and communication between offshore personnel and their leadership.

Bumi Armada UK HSE manager Helen Drewery said: “By adding BOOST to the E-Obs platform, we are making it easier for our workforce to engage with safety reporting while giving our leadership teams clearer, faster insight into risk.

“Since adopting BOOST, we have already seen an improvement in the quality and completeness of reporting across our operations.

“The combination of frontline participation and advanced analytics is helping us identify emerging themes more effectively and take timely action,” Drewery added.

BOOST functions by analysing real-time safety observations, incorporating contextual data to discern patterns.

This decreases the need for manual intervention, ensuring that vital information is delivered to decision-makers without delay.

A study co-conducted by Empirisys and Step Change in Safety in 2024 examined more than 24,000 safety observations, revealing that almost 50% were inadequately categorised in terms of hazards or Life-Saving Rules.

Step Change in Safety CEO Craig Wiggins said: “By working with innovative member companies like Empirisys, we are enhancing the capabilities of our E-Obs tool and ensuring workforce insights are seamlessly translated into meaningful learnings across the industry.”

