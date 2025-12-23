The Blackwater Mine is said to be one of Australia’s biggest open-cut metallurgical coal sites. Credit: BUMA International Group/PRNewswire.

BUMA Australia has secured an A$740m ($489.03m) multi-year contract extension from Whitehaven Coal Mining’s subsidiary Blackwater Operations, lasting until June 2030.

A wholly owned subsidiary of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama under PT BUMA Internasional Grup Tbk, BUMA Australia has been delivering mining services at Blackwater since 2012.

Situated about 20km south of the Blackwater township in the Bowen Basin of Central Queensland, Blackwater Mine is said to be one of Australia’s biggest open-cut metallurgical coal sites.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The site spans an 80km strike length with multiple pits and is a key contributor to the local economy.

The agreement cements BUMA Australia’s continued role in pre-strip activities at Blackwater.

BUMA Australia CEO Johan Ballot said: “This extension underscores Whitehaven’s confidence in BUMA Australia to deliver safely and efficiently at scale across one of Queensland’s largest metallurgical-coal operations.

“Our understanding of site conditions, strong local team, and consistent results enable us to sustain productivity while contributing to the long-term success of the Blackwater Mine.”

Together with its Predecessor Operations, BUMA Australia employs around 390 full-time staff and has built a strong capability in handling the site’s complex geological conditions.

The company also delivers top-tier safety outcomes and employs sophisticated monitoring, integrating both third-party and proprietary systems, to enable predictive maintenance and real-time optimisation of its fleet.

BUMA International group director Iwan Fuad Salim said: “This renewed partnership with Whitehaven strengthens our portfolio of Tier-1 operations and reinforces BUMA’s reputation for delivering sustainable, world-class performance.

“It enhances the Group’s earnings visibility and cash-flow stability through long-term partnerships with high-quality clients, while supporting our broader growth and diversification strategy.”

In July, BUMA Australia announced a two-year contract extension with the BHP and Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) to continue mining services at the Goonyella Riverside Mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.