MidOcean will separately own Origin’s Integrated Gas business including its stake in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG)

Brookfield and EIG Consortium submits ACCC application for proposed acquisition of Origin Energy. (Credit: Bidgee/Wikipedia.org)

A consortium comprising Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC) (Brookfield), together with its institutional partners and global institutional investors GIC and Temasek, and MidOcean Energy (MidOcean), an LNG company formed and managed by EIG, has lodged its application for merger authorisation with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in relation to its proposed acquisition of Origin Energy (Proposed Transaction).

If the ACCC provides authorisation and other conditions precedent are met, upon closing of the transaction, Brookfield, which is investing through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund, its institutional partners and global institutional investors will own Origin’s Energy Markets business, a power generator and energy retailer. MidOcean will separately own Origin’s Integrated Gas business including its stake in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG).

The consortium expects the ACCC will advise its decision after 90 days following a process of seeking industry and other stakeholder feedback on the Proposed Transaction.

The consortium’s application sets out the consortium’s view as to why the authorisation application should be approved. Factors described in the application include:

The existing regulation of the energy sector (electricity and gas) means that the possible concerns that may arise from vertical integration do not apply in respect of the Proposed

The lack of any ability or incentive for AusNet to foreclose Origin’s generation competitors is reinforced by their separate ownership (including separate Brookfield funds) and

The Proposed Transaction will provide substantial public benefits as Brookfield will rapidly expand and accelerate development of Origin Energy Markets’ renewable generation build out, materially improving Australia’s ability to reach its net zero targets.

Brookfield Asia Pacific CEO Stewart Upson said:

“The need to decarbonise the world’s energy systems in order to minimise the impact of climate change and limit the global temperature increase is both urgent and daunting. The amount of private sector investment required for the energy transition over a short timeframe is unprecedented.

“The Proposed Transaction to acquire Origin Energy will not be detrimental to competition in any market given the intensely regulated nature of the electricity generation sector, reinforced by the fact that AusNet and Origin will remain separate stand-alone companies with separate investor groups.

“Moreover, the transaction will provide substantial public benefits because we intend to invest between A$20 billion and A$30 billion in rapidly expanding and accelerating the renewables build out at Origin Energy Markets. This will deliver both environmental benefits by helping Australia meet its net zero targets, and consumer benefits by putting downward pressure on electricity prices and reducing the risk of market dislocation events over time. It will also provide a range of public benefits including assisting Australia to meet its international commitments to address climate change.”

EIG CEO Blair Thomas said: “Energy transition will require a “whole of society” approach to be effective. Government has an important role to play in enabling private sector capital and solutions and we believe this transaction is an important step in the right direction.”

The transaction does not raise any material competition concerns

In its application, the consortium states the Proposed Transaction will not result in a substantial lessening of competition in any relevant market. We expect the ACCC will focus its attention on the investments in AusNet and Intellihub by another Brookfield business group.

AusNet is heavily regulated in relation to both transmission and distribution. Brookfield believes this degree of regulation combined with the operating dynamics inherent in the Victorian energy environment means AusNet has neither the ability nor the incentive to discriminate in favour of Origin Energy markets.

Intellihub, which is owned in a 50:50 joint venture with a third party, operates in a competitive market and those market dynamics prevent any form of anti-competitive behaviour.

Origin, AusNet and Intellihub will remain separate companies, with separate investor groups. Different Brookfield funds hold majority stakes and the unaffiliated co-investors in each business are different.

The acquisition of Origin Energy Markets will contribute materially to Australia achieving its net zero plans and deliver other public benefits

Brookfield will acquire Origin Energy Markets through its Brookfield Global Transition Fund I (BGTF I) together with its institutional partners and global institutional investors GIC and Temasek (the BGTF Consortium).

The acquisition is an illustration of the urgently-needed private sector investment in the transition, and one that will make a material difference to Australia achieving its net zero targets.

Origin faces significant challenges in its ability to raise substantial new equity and debt to fund an ambitious transition program because of its current listed company ownership structure. The BGTF Consortium will support the investment of between A$20 billion and A$30 billion in new renewable energy capacity within the Origin Energy Markets business over the next 10 years. This is the ‘green build-out’ plan.

The ‘green build-out’ plan involves the development of up to 14 GW of new renewable generation and storage assets within the Origin Energy Markets business by 2033. It is approximately 10 GW over and above Brookfield’s estimate of what Origin is likely to develop by 2033 absent the proposed transaction. To put this in context, the NEM currently has 27.5 GW of grid scale clean energy capacity.

Over and above the additional ~10 GW of renewable capacity that will be developed, the Proposed Transaction will benefit Australia and its consumers in a number of ways.

The Proposed Transaction will facilitate more extensive decarbonisation in Australia through the development and expansion of sophisticated behind the meter solutions for consumers, which are critical to Australia meeting its emissions targets. The BGTF Consortium plans to transform Origin’s existing distributed energy platform to amplify its impact for residential and C&I customers, and meet growing consumer demand in this sector; The BGTF Consortium has ambitions to support a local manufacturing industry that will contribute to manufacturing components and parts for renewables development in Australia, particularly wind and batteries, and building local expertise; The Proposed Transaction will facilitate the growth of Australia’s renewable power industry through the BGTF Consortium’s partnerships with various third parties at different stages of the supply chain to execute its green build-out plan; The Proposed Transaction actively supports the development of new renewable technologies. Origin will have greater opportunity to develop new technologies at a commercially viable scale through the BGTF Consortium’s expansive market reach; and There is significant upside to Australian consumers if Australia’s transition to renewables is achieved Ultimately, the transition will deliver cheaper, cleaner energy and storage, placing downward pressure on wholesale prices overtime and consequently, energy bills.

Mr Upson said: “Our plan is ambitious yet realistic. We have capital immediately available for investment in the transition and relationships with private co-underwriters seeking a home for capital that will promote the transition. The BGTF Consortium, through Brookfield, also has global renewables procurement and technical expertise, and a track record in North America, Asia, Europe and other jurisdictions of delivering on equally ambitious plans.”

Source: Company Press Release