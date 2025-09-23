The company’s portfolio includes 3moz of mineral resources across the Goldfields and Murchison regions. Credit: Mark Agnor/Shutterstock.com.

Brightstar Resources has secured approval from the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration (DMPE) for its Lord Byron project, situated around 85km south-east of Laverton, Western Australia (WA).

This approval marks the completion of the environmental approval process following the Native Vegetation Clearing Permit (NVCP) granted in July 2025.

With approvals now in place, the company plans to begin developing the Lord Byron open pit in the second half (H2) of calendar year 2026 (CY26), prior to commissioning the proposed new one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) carbon in leach processing plant in Laverton.

According to the definitive feasibility study development schedule, Brightstar aims to begin construction of the Laverton processing plant in the first quarter of 2026.

This timeline will allow mining operations at Lord Byron to start in H2 CY26, facilitating the stockpiling of mill feed prior to commissioning.

Brightstar managing director Alex Rovira said: “It is great to see full mining approvals received for the open-pit development of the Lord Byron mine, which is pivotal to accelerating gold production growth in our Laverton Hub. Importantly, the Lord Byron open pit is located less than 10km from our operational Fish underground mine, with surface infrastructure items already in place as a result of the construction of Fish resulting in streamlined, low capex development.

“This allows Brightstar to rapidly commence development of the Lord Byron open pit to coincide with our proposed mill construction, due to commence in H1 CY26.

“Recent exploration efforts at Lord Byron point to material upside to the current mineral resource and potential for additions to the current mine plan. Drill hole LBRC25001 returned a spectacular result of 32m @ 7.16g/t [gram per tonne] Au [gold], which was directly below the bottom of the proposed Lord Byron south open pit.”

The Lord Byron project has a history of mining activity, having been operated by Crescent Gold in 2011–12, before passing on to Focus Minerals in 2012.

In 2019, Lord Byron Mining acquired the project and initiated a mining campaign in 2020.

In 2023, Linden Gold Alliance purchased the Jasper Hills Gold Project, which includes the Lord Byron and Fish open-pit mines.

Brightstar acquired Linden Gold in June 2024, fast-tracking approvals and permitting, leading to the commencement of the Fish underground mine in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Brightstar continues its exploration efforts, with ongoing reverse circulation and diamond drilling at Sandstone supporting a pre-feasibility study as part of company’s 100,000m exploration programme.

Underground drilling at Fish is targeting extensions to the resource base at depth, while surface exploration at the Second Fortune and Fish mines is also under way.

Brightstar is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and headquartered in Perth, WA.

Its portfolio includes three million ounces (moz) of mineral resources across the Goldfields and Murchison regions.

Brightstar operates the Second Fortune and Fish Gold Mines with ores processed at Genesis Minerals’ Laverton Mill under an ore purchase agreement.