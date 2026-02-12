The facility aims to supply clean and affordable electricity to Arizona Public Service customers. Credit: BrightNight.

BrightNight has commenced construction work at the Pioneer Clean Energy Centre in Arizona, US, marked by a groundbreaking ceremony.

The new facility in Yuma County aims to supply clean and affordable electricity to Arizona Public Service customers and improve grid resilience in the state’s most constrained load area.

This 300MW solar power plant will be combined with 300MW and 1.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage. It is forecast to produce more than 900,000 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, catering to increasing power demand in Arizona.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

BrightNight CEO Martin Hermann said: “Pioneer reflects BrightNight’s commitment to delivering infrastructure at the scale and performance required to support reliability, economic growth and long-term system resilience.

“This project demonstrates how advanced clean energy and storage can work together to meet real-world utility needs while delivering meaningful benefits to local communities.”

In conjunction with the facility, BrightNight plans to build a nine-mile, 230kV transmission line to integrate the generated power into existing grid infrastructure.

The Pioneer Clean Energy Centre is expected to supply enough electricity each year to meet the needs of nearly 77,299 households and businesses.

The environmental benefits include a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 641,893t.

Furthermore, the project will conserve around 260 million gallons of water every year, reducing use by more than 99% compared to conventional power generation methods.

Its construction is expected to create 250–300 jobs, with further employment opportunities projected through ongoing operations starting in April 2027.

Financially, the project is expected to generate $83.3m in local and state property tax revenue throughout its lifespan.

In December 2025, BrightNight, in partnership with Cordelio Power, reached financial close on the Greenwater energy storage project in Pierce County, Washington, US.