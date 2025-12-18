BP Silver announces completion of phase one drilling at Bolivia’s Cosuño project

Initial assay results from the drilling programme are expected to be released in early January 2026. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Canadian silver exploration company BP Silver has completed the initial diamond drilling programme at the Cosuño silver project in the Department of Potosí, Bolivia.

This marks the company’s first drilling campaign at this site since its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2025.

The phase one programme comprised 11 diamond drill-holes totalling 906m, focused on four high-priority target areas within the Cosuño project area.

According to the company, samples received from the first two drill-holes have already been sent to an independent geochemical laboratory for further analysis.

The final core logging, sample preparation and shipment of the remaining samples will be finished before the end of the year.

Initial assay results from the drilling programme are expected to be released in early January 2026.

BP Silver CEO Tim Shearcroft said: “We are very pleased to have completed our inaugural phase one drill programmme at Cosuño. The programme was executed safely, efficiently and on schedule, despite an exceptionally tight timeline following our TSX Venture Exchange listing on 29 September. This achievement underscores the strong execution capabilities and commitment of our hardworking team.”

The phase one drilling programme targeted four high-priority zones defined by structurally controlled, outcropping areas and highly anomalous silver-rich polymetallic zones.

These zones exhibit silicification, intermediate-to-advanced argillic alteration, sulphide mineralisation and brecciation, hallmarks of major Bolivian silver deposits.

These targets lie within an extensive hydrothermal alteration system of roughly 10.5km², delineated through detailed mapping, geochemical sampling and remote sensing alteration studies.

Shearcroft added: “We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the Thola Pampa community for their support throughout the programme. We enjoyed the Christmas celebration with them on 15 December, and we recognise that strong community partnerships are fundamental to the long-term success of any project.

“The first assay results will be released in early January, and we look forward to sharing these results with our shareholders.”