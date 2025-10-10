The start-ups support bp’s goal of providing an extra 250,000boepd of combined peak net production by the end of 2027. Credit: bp.

BP has begun production at the Murlach field in the UK North Sea, its sixth major upstream oil and gas project to start up this year.

The six additions will contribute roughly 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of combined peak net production.

This production supports bp’s goal of delivering an extra 250,000boepd of combined peak net production by the end of 2027.

BP projects senior vice-president Ewan Drummond said: “Murlach is the sixth start-up for bp in 2025 and marks another important milestone in our plan to deliver ten major upstream oil and gas projects by the end of 2027.

“These projects reflect bp’s strength in safely increasing production to supply energy to meet global demand, while maintaining a relentless focus on shareholder returns. They also highlight our focus on efficient delivery, with four starting up ahead of schedule.”

Murlach contributes around 15,000boepd of peak net production to the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP), a bp‑operated hub in the central North Sea that has been in operation for 27 years.

In 2023, the project received necessary regulatory and government approvals for the redevelopment of a field that had been operational since the early 2000s. BP obtained the field licence after it was surrendered by the previous operator.

The redevelopment encompassed the drilling of two new wells, installation of subsea equipment, the reuse of existing equipment and making topside modifications to the ETAP central processing facility.

BP North Sea senior vice-president Doris Reiter said: “A key focus for bp in the North Sea is to identify opportunities that can be developed competitively using existing infrastructure to effectively manage established oil and gas hubs for the entirety of their lifespan. Murlach serves as another great example of this.

“It is also testament to the skill and dedication of the bp team, our co-venturer NEO NEXT Energy and supply chain colleagues.”

Last month, bp took a final investment decision on the Tiber Guadalupe development in the Gulf of Mexico.