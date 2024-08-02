BP and Iraq agree to explore redevelopment in Kirkuk. (Credit: BP p.l.c.)

bp has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Iraq to negotiate a material integrated redevelopment programme for the Kirkuk region, spanning oil and gas investment, power generation and solar, together with wider exploration activities.

“This MoU builds on bp’s strategic and longstanding relationship with Iraq. We see today’s signing as an important step towards the potential further development of this critically important area. It aligns with bp’s six clear priorities and is in support of our drive to deliver as a simpler, more focused, higher value company” Murray Auchincloss, bp chief executive officer

The non-binding MoU was signed in a meeting between Iraq Prime Minister H.E. Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, H.E. Hayan Abdul Ghani, Deputy PM for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil, and bp chief executive Murray Auchincloss, together with Nader Zaki, bp regional president for Middle East and North Africa, and Zaid Elyaseri, bp President Iraq.

The MoU signed today for Kirkuk includes the Baba and Avanah domes and three adjacent fields – Bai Hassan, Jambur and Khabbaz – in Federal Iraq, that are operated by the Government of Iraq’s North Oil Company (NOC).

Rehabilitation of existing facilities, where required, and the construction of new facilities – including gas expansion projects – together with a drilling programme at the Kirkuk fields, has the potential to stabilize production and reverse decline, returning production from this nationally important oilfield to a growth path.

The integrated redevelopment programme has the potential to bring opportunity and investment into the Kirkuk region – unlocking future downstream growth while also bringing tangible benefits to the local population, with job creation and local supply requirements.

As part of today’s MoU, bp also proposes to explore opportunities for investment into power generation and the introduction of solar power facilities to the region.

Negotiations are expected to be complete early in 2025.