BP has announced further progress at the Bumerangue hydrocarbon discovery in the pre-salt Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, confirming that the site holds a significant volume of liquids.

The exploration well 1-BP-13-SPS at the Bumerangue block, located around 404km from Rio de Janeiro in water depths of 2,372m, was drilled to a total depth of 5,855m.

BP has confirmed that initial laboratory and pressure gradient analysis indicate a gross hydrocarbon column of around 1,000m, including a 100m oil column and a 900m liquids-rich gas-condensate column.

The reservoir is located around 500m below the crest of the structure and extends across an area in excess of 300km².

BP holds 100% participation in the block, with Pré-Sal Petróleo acting as the production sharing contract manager.

Laboratory testing and additional analysis are under way to determine fluid characteristics, gas-to-oil and condensate-to-gas ratios, and volume estimates.

BP is planning appraisal activities, with well operations expected to commence in early 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

BP production and operations EVP Gordon Birrell said: “We are still in the exploration phase for Bumerangue; however, initial results and analysis are extremely encouraging as they indicate a very large hydrocarbon column and a significant volume of liquids in the reservoir.

“We are pleased about what we have seen to date and our confidence in the potential of this field has increased.

“We have a team in place and are accelerating work on proposed appraisal activities and potential development concepts, which will include the potential for an early production system.”

BP acquired the Bumerangue block in December 2022 during the first cycle of the Open Acreage of Production Sharing of Brazil’s National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels.

Bumerangue is one of 12 discoveries made by bp this year across various basins including the Gulf of Mexico and Namibia.

In a separate development, bp has signed a memorandum of understanding with Gabon’s Ministry of Petroleum and Gas.

The agreement focuses on exploring deep-water and ultra-deep-water acreage offshore Gabon.