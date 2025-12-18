Botswana and KP Energy sign MoU to develop large-scale renewable energy

The projects under this initiative are projected to increase Botswana’s renewable energy capacity to nearly 5GW. Credit: Soft grass/Shutterstock.com.

The Government of the Republic of Botswana and KP Group have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop large-scale renewable energy, including generation, storage, and transmission infrastructure.

This partnership aims to bolster Botswana’s energy security and position the country as a clean power exporter in the region, supporting its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030.

The agreement sets out a framework for the joint planning, development, and execution of renewable energy and related transmission projects.

The MoU was formalised between Botswana’s Ministry of Minerals and Energy and KP Group, which includes KPI Green Energy, KP Energy, and KP Green Engineering.

The capital investment required for the development of renewable energy and infrastructure projects is estimated at approximately $4bn.

The projects under this initiative are projected to increase Botswana’s renewable energy capacity to nearly 5GW.

The MoU also includes upgrading and building high-voltage transmission lines within Botswana and enhancing interconnections with neighbouring countries to facilitate regional power transmission.

As part of the partnership, KP Group will fund 30 scholarships annually for Botswana citizens.

Botswana Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Joy Kenewendo said: “This memorandum of understanding marks an important step in Botswana’s transition towards a sustainable and secure energy future.

“Through this partnership with KP Group, Botswana seeks to accelerate clean energy deployment, strengthen regional power connectivity, and deliver long-term economic and environmental benefits, while also promoting skills development and local capacity building, through scholarships for Botswana citizens to support the clean energy transition.”

Under the agreement, KP Group will oversee both technical and commercial development activities, including project design, feasibility studies, construction, commissioning, financing and the long-term operation and maintenance of renewable energy and storage assets.

KP Group founding promoter and chair Faruk G Patel said: “This MoU reflects a shared vision between KP Group and the Government of Botswana to accelerate the energy transition through scalable and sustainable renewable solutions.

“Botswana has immense solar and wind potential, and we are honoured to partner with the government to help unlock this opportunity. Together, we aim not only to support Botswana’s journey towards net-zero by 2030, but also to create long-term economic value through significant investments and enabling regional exports of clean energy.”

