Boskalis commissions shore power facility in Rotterdam. (Credit: Eneco)

Boskalis commissioned a large-scale shore power facility at its premises in the Waalhaven in Rotterdam. At this service center, Boskalis vessels are (de)mobilized for a variety of its own projects. From now on, the moored vessels will switch off their diesel-powered generators and use green shore power. In addition, the shore power installation by Rotterdam Shore Power – a joint venture between Eneco and Port of Rotterdam – will be used for a variety of electrical equipment deployed by Boskalis to carry out projects in the region.

The shore power installation is expected to generate 2 GWh of green electricity per year, resulting in an annual CO2 reduction of 1,600 tons. In addition, shore power contributes significantly to improving air quality by reducing particulate matter and nitrogen emissions and contributes positively to the living environment by reducing noise levels.

The new shore power installation is the second one installed by Rotterdam Shore Power. Eneco and Port of Rotterdam want to quickly make the port greener. On an annual basis tens of thousands of ships call in Rotterdam. If they use shore power, they can keep their diesel engines off when docked. By 2030 at least 90 percent of all off shore vessels, ferries, cruise liners, roll on roll off ships and container vessels will be required to use shore power, which will save around 200.000 tonnes of CO2 and 2500 tonnes of nitric oxide. The new shore power installation at Boskalis is a new step towards a cleaner port.

Boskalis realized the grid connection for the shore power installation in-house, but the installation itself is owned by Rotterdam Shore Power. The green power supplied by Eneco comes from its Dutch wind and solar sources. The project is co-financed by the municipality of Rotterdam and the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund.

