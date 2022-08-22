The settlement of the additional shares is expected to occur on August 26, 2022

Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE and OSE: BORR) announces today that the underwriters of the Company’s previously announced US offering of its US common shares (the “Offering”) have exercised their option to purchase an additional 6,918,627 common shares at the public offering price of $3.60 per share, minus underwriting discounts.

The settlement of the additional shares is expected to occur on August 26, 2022.

No securities in the NYSE offering will be offered or listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

DNB Markets, Clarksons Securities, Pareto Securities, ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Arctic Securities AS, Fearnley Securities and SpareBank 1 Markets are the book-running managers for the offering. Cleaves Securities AS is co-manager for the offering.

