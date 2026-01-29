Borr Drilling completes acquisition of five rigs from Noble for $360m 

The rigs involved in the deal are the Noble Regina Allen, Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Mick O’Brien, Noble Resolute and Noble Resilient. Credit: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock.com.

Borr Drilling has finalised the acquisition of five premium jack-up rigs from offshore drilling contractor Noble for a total of $360m.

The deal, announced in December 2025, increases Borr Drilling’s fleet to 29 rigs and enhances its ability to serve offshore basins globally.

The transaction means Borr Drilling maintains a young fleet with a strong international presence.

The rigs involved in the deal are the Noble Regina Allen, Noble Tom Prosser, Noble Mick O’Brien, Noble Resolute and Noble Resilient.

These rigs will be renamed by Borr Drilling; the Noble Regina Allen will become Sif, the Noble Tom Prosser will be renamed Freyja, Noble Mick O’Brien will be known as Forseti, Noble Resolute will take on the name Bestla and Noble Resilient will be called Joro.

Noble reported that the sale generated approximately $210m in cash and included $150m in seller notes.

Furthermore, Noble intends to continue operations of two of the rigs, the Noble Mick O’Brien and the Noble Resolute, until December 2026 under a bareboat charter agreement with Borr.

The company will also operate the Noble Resilient for the remainder of its existing contract term, including any potential customer options.

Borr Drilling CEO Bruno Morand said: “We are pleased to have expanded our premium fleet at an opportune point in this market cycle. These five jack-up rigs are highly compatible with our existing portfolio and provide well-suited capacity for near-term opportunities.

“The Borr Drilling platform – built on operational excellence, customer centricity and our premium jack-up rig fleet – remains our defining competitive advantage, and we believe this expansion will deepen customer relationships and drive attractive long-term value for shareholders.”

In April 2025, Borr Drilling announced significant fleet updates with new contract commitments for its premium jack-up rigs.