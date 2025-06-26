Borouge to develop AI-powered autonomous UAE operations to accelerate growth and value creation. (Credit: Borouge)

Borouge Plc, a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefins solutions, is collaborating with Honeywell to conduct a proof of concept for AI-powered autonomous operations, which has the potential to revolutionise Borouge’s UAE plant operations.

The collaboration between Borouge and Honeywell is set to deliver the petrochemical industry’s first AI-driven control room designed for full-scale, real-time operation, establishing a new standard for the future of AI in petrochemicals.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said: “Borouge’s AI, Digitalisation, and Technology (AIDT) transformation programme is setting new standards in operations, innovation and business performance. By collaborating with global AI leaders such as Honeywell, we are accelerating growth, driving efficiency, and enhancing shareholder value. This project further strengthens Borouge’s competitive edge as we continue to deliver on our ambitious AIDT roadmap.”

As part of the collaboration agreement, both companies will bring their expertise in process technology and autonomous control capabilities to identify new opportunities to deploy Agentic AI solutions and advanced machine learning algorithms.

George Bou Mitri, President of Honeywell Industrial Automation, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central Asia, said: “Our collaboration with Borouge is a clear example of how joint efforts can accelerate innovation across industry. By integrating AI and automation technologies into core operations, we are helping unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and performance. This agreement shows how advanced technologies, applied with purpose, can reshape industrial operations at scale.”

The initiative aims to deploy the proof-of-concept technologies to enhance Borouge’s operations across its Ruwais facilities in the UAE. Autonomous operations will enable Borouge to optimise production, reduce energy use, and enhance safety while reducing costs at what will be the single largest petrochemical site in the world.

The project is a key component of Borouge’s companywide AIDT programme, which is projected to generate $575 million in value this year. In 2024, Borouge’s diverse portfolio of over 200 AIDT initiatives—spanning operations, health and safety, sales, sustainability, and product innovation—generated $573 million in value.