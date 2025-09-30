Gold and silver are currently being collected in Borealis’ carbon columns, with the next pour expected within weeks. Credit: Maksim_Gusev/Shutterstock.com.

Borealis Mining has announced the completion of its first gold and silver doré pour from stockpile crushing and heap leaching at the Borealis mine site.

The pour yielded a total of 65.6 pounds, equivalent to 956.7 troy ounces (oz) of doré, cast into two bars.

The doré has been shipped to Asahi Refining in Salt Lake City, Utah, for refining and subsequent sale.

The company is awaiting final assay results to confirm the grade and value of the doré.

Preliminary results suggest about 50-50 gold-silver ratio, with some additional waste metal present.

Heap leaching and crushing of the oxide material remain ongoing, with approximately 106,000 tonnes(t) under cyanide solution treatment and another 34,000t crushed but not yet leached.

Gold and silver are currently being collected in Borealis’ carbon columns, and the next pour is anticipated within weeks.

Borealis COO Andreas Steckenborn said: “This is a genuine milestone for our team, the Company, and its shareholders. This pour represents the first genuine gold and silver production from fresh oxide material that Borealis has crushed, trucked to the leach pad and treated with cyanide. We’ve spent an immense amount of time and effort over the past two years optimizing our operations and training and the result was a perfectly executed pour.

“Our carbon columns are well-loaded with gold and silver for the next pour which should occur in the next few weeks. Borealis stakeholders can look forward to steady revenue for the the next several months, which we intend to grow upon with the upcoming re-start of the Borealis mine. We will update the market on timing of the re-start of mining in the near term.”

Borealis Mining is engaged in gold mining and exploration in Nevada and advancing its Sandman project, also in Nevada.

The Borealis Mine is a fully permitted site, equipped with active heap leach pads and an ADR (adsorption, desorption, and recovery) facility, and supporting infrastructure for heap leach gold mining.

Last year in December, Borealis Mining signed a definitive agreement to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Gold Bull Resources, a gold mining company based in the United States.