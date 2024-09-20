BlueFloat Energy and Dajin Heavy Industry join forces to strengthen global floating offshore wind supply chain. (Credit: BlueFloat Energy International, S.L.U.)

BlueFloat Energy and Dajin Heavy Industry celebrate the beginning of a strategic partnership with the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at driving innovation and sustainability in the floating offshore wind industry.

This collaboration represents a critical step in our ongoing efforts to enhance the global supply chain for floating offshore wind, following BlueFloat Energy’s recent alliance with Euroports. The company continues to build strong relationships with key players of the offshore wind industry, and the signing of this MoU is the first in a series of upcoming agreements with key supply chain players in different markets, which reinforces our commitment to supply chain development and resilience y across the offshore wind sector.

Under the terms of the newly signed agreement, BlueFloat Energy and Dajin will focus their work on technical innovation, supply chain enhancement, and decarbonisation. Joint initiatives will include identifying the most competitive floating foundation designs and exploring new technologies for improved performance and cost-efficiency. The partnership will work to streamline fabrication and deployment processes for floating wind foundations, enhancing production capacity to meet growing demand globally. Driving sustainability in various aspects of their respective activities, both companies highlight their commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of steel production and other critical components of the supply chain.

“We are excited to partner with Dajin in this new chapter towards a resilient and sustainable supply chain for floating offshore wind,” said Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy. “By combining BlueFloat Energy’s expertise in offshore wind development with Dajin’s extensive experience in the fabrication and construction of steel structure products for the offshore wind industry, we are well positioned to make significant strides in decarbonizing the energy sector and creating a robust, sustainable supply chain.”

The partnership emphasizes the shared commitment of BlueFloat Energy and Dajin to advancing renewable energy through cutting-edge solutions that will support the deployment of floating offshore wind projects at a global scale.

“Floating projects are the future of offshore wind power, and the mass production of floating foundations is also imperative.” said Mr. Jin Xin, Chairman & Owner of Dajin. ”Dajin has made in-depth deployment in regards facility planning, manufacturing technology, and talents reservation. Combining with BlueFloat Energy’s extensive expertise in global floating offshore wind farms, this powerful alliance is poised to vigorously propel the global development of offshore renewable energy.”