The gas reserves and resources were updated by Texas-based independent reserve and resource certifier Netherland Sewell and Associates (NSAI), based on a review conducted as part of the post-Sapphire Pilot appraisal drilling programme in 2022

Blue Energy increases gas estimates for Sapphire Block. (Credit: WORKSITE Ltd. on Unsplash)

Australian oil and gas company Blue Energy has announced the updated estimates of gas reserves and resources in its fully owned and operated Sapphire Block in the North Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Texas-based independent reserve and resource certifier Netherland Sewell and Associates (NSAI) has updated the estimates of gas reserves and resources, based on its review.

According to the company, the 2P gas reserves increased by 36% to 91PJ and the 3P gas reserves by 13% to 287PJ.

The 1C contingent resource increased by 11% to 171PJ, the 2C contingent resource by 18% to 251PJ and the 3C contingent resource by 19% to 256PJ.

The available 3P+2C aggregate gas resource increased by 16% to 543 PJ of recoverable gas.

NSAI’s review was a part of the post-Sapphire Pilot appraisal drilling programme in the second half of 2022 and incorporates the geological data from the drilling of the Sapphire wells in late 2022.

The certifier assessed and classified the resources and reserves using the current Society of Petroleum Engineers-Petroleum Resources Management System (SPE–PRMS).

The review included technical geological data relating to the thickness and depth of the coal seam, gas content, seam continuity and production from the adjacent activity to Sapphire Block.

Based on the review of new data and information, NSAI increased the estimates of the certified resources and reserves for Sapphire Block.

The reserve upgrade brings the Sapphire 2P reserve volumes to 80% of the total contract volume envisaged in the MoU between Blue Energy and QPM, dated 12 November 2019.

Blue Energy said it will continue to work together with NSAI on the ongoing reserve upgrade process through the production testing programme.