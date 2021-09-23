The Ana platform is a 3000 tons gas production platform

Black Sea Oil & Gas SA together with its co-venture partners, Petro Ventures Resources SRL and Gas Plus Dacia SRL announce the installation of the Ana production platform, the first offshore platform built and installed in Romania in the past 30 years.

Following the installation of the subsea pipeline and of the jacket earlier this year, the remaining topside has now been successfully installed some 120 km offshore at the field location, in 70 meters water depth, by GSP.

The Ana platform is a 3000 tons gas production platform, consisting of a jacket that sits mainly underwater and a 3 decks topside above the water. The gas coming from the Ana and Doina reservoirs are collected and measured on the platform, then delivered to the onshore gas treatment plant (“GTP”) through a 121 km subsea and 4.5 km onshore pipeline. The platform holds minimum equipment and will be completely unmanned.

With all the infrastructure now installed, hook-up and commissioning will take place next, ahead of expected drilling campaign in November this year.

The overall completion for our Midia Gas Development Project (“MGD Project”) is currently at 70%.

The MGD Project, which is the 1st new offshore gas development project in the Romanian Black Sea to be built after 1989, consists of 5 offshore production wells (1 subsea well at Doina field and 4 platform wells at Ana field) a subsea gas production system over the Doina well which will be connected through an 18 km pipeline with a new unmanned production platform located over Ana field. A 126 km gas pipeline will link the Ana platform to the shore and to a new onshore gas treatment plant in Corbu commune, Constanta county, with a capacity of 1 BCM per year, representing 10% of Romania’s consumption. The processed gas will be delivered into the NTS at the gas metering station to be found within the GTP.

Mark Beacom, BSOG CEO commented: “We have reached another step towards providing Romanian gas for Romania. This Black Sea project demonstrates the unique opportunity that Romania alone has in the EU to become self-sufficient in gas and thereby reduce its increasingly growing reliance on imported gas from foreign counties. The MGD project also allows for the cost effective and rapid development of already discovered 3rd party gas in the Romanian Black Sea within the expected time frame for use as a transition fuel and furthermore provides valuable infrastructure for the transition to green energy production.”

