The project will enable Norton to mine and process low-grade ores that may have otherwise been left in the ground.

Norton Gold Fields officially opens $278m Binduli North heap leach project. (Credit: nettetal10 from Pixabay)

The McGowan Government has congratulated Norton Gold Fields for officially opening its $278 million Binduli North heap leach project today.

Located around 10 kilometres west of Kalgoorlie, the project created 300 jobs during construction and will employ 200 workers during production.

The operation has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year.

Once the heap leach facility reaches capacity, the additional output will place the company among the State’s top 10 gold producers. Norton has recently produced up to 180,000 ounces of gold annually from its Eastern Goldfields tenements.

Heap leaching is a well-known process that involves stacking crushed ore on a lined pad and applying a chemical solution to dissolve precious minerals. The leached solution is collected and treated in a processing plant to extract the gold.

Comments attributed to Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston: “Congratulations to Norton Gold Fields on the opening of its Binduli North heap leach project, which will deliver millions in royalties to the WA economy.

“It’s always pleasing to see companies like Norton driving growth in WA’s regional communities. “With more than $16 billion of sales in 2021 and as WA’s second most valuable commodity, gold will continue to play a significant role in our economic future.”

Comments attributed to Kalgoorlie MLA Ali Kent: “Norton Gold Fields continues to provide economic benefits to the Kalgoorlie-Goldfields region, including jobs for the local community.

“The Binduli North heap leach project has an estimated 10-year life span and is expected to produce an average of 75,000 ounces of gold per year.”

Source: Company Press Release