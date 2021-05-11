5-year contract for all of Total E&P Denmark’s assets

Bilfinger awarded €40 million inspection contract by Total E&P Denmark. (Credit: Bilfinger SE)

Bilfinger will perform inspection services on the offshore assets of Total E&P Denmark (Exploration & Production). The €40 million contract will be booked under Bilfinger’s Engineering & Maintenance Europe segment. Commencing in July 2021, the contract will run for five years with 2×1-year extension options. With a focus on advanced non-destructive testing (ANDT) techniques, Bilfinger will provide a comprehensive range of services on all of Total E&P Denmark’s assets. The contract will be managed from Bilfinger’s office in Esbjerg, Denmark.

“With this major contract from Total, Bilfinger continues on its growth path in the strategic business area of inspection services,” says Duncan Hall, Chief Operating Officer of Bilfinger. “Our skilled team contributes to ensuring the integrity of Total E&P Denmark’s assets. The award follows two recent contract successes in Denmark, making Bilfinger one of the largest local providers of offshore non-destructive testing inspection services just three years after the set-up of our local branch.”

In March 2021, Bilfinger Salamis UK was awarded a multi-million pound inspection contract by Altera Infrastructure Production AS. The three-year agreement sees Bilfinger extend its existing service delivery with Altera Infrastructure, providing a range of conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (ANDT) services on assets operated by Altera in the UK.

Recently, Bilfinger has also won a five-year inspection contract for Corrosion under Insulation (CUI) at a major chemical plant in the Netherlands. By replacing insulation where needed, Bilfinger will also contribute to increasing the energy efficiency of the customer’s assets.

The Bilfinger Inspection Concept (BIC) offers customers a holistic inspection process from a single source, minimizing coordination efforts, time and costs. BIC is flexible, scalable and covers the entire life cycle of plants in the process industry: from pre-fabrication inspection and testing, mid-life in-service inspection and reporting to turnarounds, refurbishment and decommissioning. The BIC approach efficiently integrates all Bilfinger Group services, including risk-based inspection (RBI), rope access techniques, scaffolding, drone operations, non-destructive testing, acoustic emission testing and digital analysis and reporting tools. ISO 17020 and ISO 17025 accreditations and the use of experienced and skilled workers ensure the highest quality and safety standards.

Source: Company Press Release