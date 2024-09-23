Biden-Harris Administration announces over $3bn to support America’s battery manufacturing sector. (Credit: Finnrich from Pixabay)

As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced over $3 billion for 25 selected projects across 14 states to boost the domestic production of advanced batteries and battery materials nationwide. The portfolio of selected projects, once fully contracted, are projected to support over 8,000 construction jobs and over 4,000 operating jobs. Batteries are critical to strengthening the U.S. grid, powering American homes and businesses, and supporting the electrification of the transportation sector. Administered by DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC), the selected projects will retrofit, expand, and build new domestic facilities for battery-grade processed critical minerals, battery components, battery manufacturing, and recycling. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the private sector has made a historic $120 billion investment in the EV supply chain and this program is integral to the President’s clean energy industrial strategy to bolster a domestic supply chain that enhances America’s energy security and economic competitiveness.

“We’re in the midst of a manufacturing revival in the United States as the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda continues to breathe new life into communities and local economies across the country,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “By positioning the U.S. at the forefront of advanced battery manufacturing, we are creating high-paying jobs and strengthening our global economic leadership and domestic energy security, all while supporting the clean energy transition.”

“The Biden-Harris administration is using every available tool to onshore and friend-shore the supply chain for EVs and batteries, working with our allies and partners, for the benefit of our national security, our economy, and our planet,” said John Podesta, Senior Advisor to President Biden for International Climate Policy. “Today’s battery manufacturing grants from DOE will boost America’s manufacturing base, create good-paying union jobs all over the country, and help tackle the climate crisis.”

“Since Day One of this Administration, President Biden and Vice President Harris have acknowledged that taking action on climate change and rebuilding our domestic manufacturing capacity are mutually reinforcing goals. Nowhere is that more true than in the supply chain for a clean energy economy—whether that’s batteries for electric vehicles, energy storage, or a range of other applications,” said White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi. “Today’s game-changing announcement is helping support the technologies that we need in the market today, the components that we will need in the near future, and the innovative technologies we need to advance our vision for a circular domestic battery supply chain that positions the United States to continue leading the global effort on clean energy.”

Boosting a Domestic Battery Supply Chain

Through grants and loans, DOE is developing a diversified portfolio of projects that help deliver a durable and secure battery manufacturing supply chain for the American people. Through MESC, the Investing in America agenda will generate $16 billion in total investment for battery manufacturing and recycling through the Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing and Recycling Program. Using market, economic and supply chain security-related technical analysis, MESC collaborates with experts to identify gaps and growth opportunities across the nation’s energy supply chains, from raw materials to processing and manufacturing. These analyses inform investment and program implementation. Today’s announcement of round two selections builds on this progress and aims to further address existing and future supply chain challenges. The selected projects span strategic segments across the supply chain, building and expanding commercial-scale facilities to extract and recycle critical minerals including lithium, graphite, and manganese, as well as manufacture components. These components represent the most essential building blocks of the battery supply chain, like electrolyte salts, solid state electrolytes, polymers for separators, cathode and anode materials, that are critical to onshore a robust and reliable energy supply chain. The selected projects also cover traditional and next-generation lithium-ion chemistries, as well as non-lithium-ion technologies, to ensure that the U.S. has a diverse portfolio of domestic battery technologies that can strengthen our overall energy security.

Creating Good-Paying Jobs Across the U.S. Battery Sector

Of the 25 projects selected, more than half have committed to or already have signed a Project Labor Agreement commitment and 10 have an agreement with labor or a neutrality pledge. Union partners represented across selected projects include NABTU (North America’s Building Trades Unions), Boilermakers, SMART International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART), Carpenters, Operating Engineers, UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers International Union), IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) and the UA (United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada).

Nearly 90% of selectees are located in or adjacent to disadvantaged communities, advancing President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which sets the goal that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments in climate, clean energy, clean transportation, and other areas flow to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE will complete environmental review. DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.