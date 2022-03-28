Oceana applauds lease sale announcement as important step toward a clean energy future

The Biden-Harris administration announced a wind energy auction will take place off the Carolinas on May 11, for 110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay offshore wind energy area off North Carolina’s coast. This action builds on the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to bringing 30 GW of offshore wind power online by 2030 and North Carolina’s goal of 2.8 GW of offshore wind power by 2030. This marks the Biden-Harris administration’s first lease sale off the Carolinas.

Oceana applauded the announcement and released the following statement from campaign director Diane Hoskins:

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward for job creation and securing our clean energy future. Oceana applauds President Biden for working to make offshore wind a reality in the United States. Offshore wind is a critical piece of the puzzle when confronting the climate crisis and replacing the dirty fossil fuels that are driving climate change. Today’s lease sale announcement will help us meet our clean energy goals, which will support the United States becoming energy independent.

Since oil and gas prices are set by global markets, Americans are vulnerable to erratic changes in global oil prices that can be manipulated by autocrats like Putin. Worse, instead of helping lower gas prices, Big Oil is raking in billions of dollars in record profits. While the economic risks of relying on dirty fossil fuels are on full display right now, we know that our oceans can be a part of the solution. Advancing clean, domestic offshore wind energy can create jobs, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and help fight climate change. It’s great to see the Biden-Harris administration tackling this challenge head on. Now it’s time for President Biden to follow through on his campaign commitment to protect our oceans and coasts from dirty and dangerous offshore drilling.”

