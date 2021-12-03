The Board believes unification is in the best interests of BHP shareholders

BHP to proceed with unification proposal (Credit: Ashton 29/Wikipedia.org)

BHP has today announced a final Board decision to unify BHP’s corporate structure under its existing Australian parent company, BHP Group Limited.

The Board believes unification is in the best interests of BHP shareholders. It will result in a corporate structure that is simpler and more efficient, reduces duplication and streamlines BHP’s governance and internal processes. A unified structure will also improve flexibility for portfolio reshaping to maximise shareholder value over the long-term, including facilitating a simpler separation of the Petroleum business.

A Shareholder Circular and a Prospectus are expected to be published on or around 8 December 2021, which will contain further information on unification and the Limited shares, including details of the proposed UK scheme of arrangement to effect unification, an independent expert’s report on whether unification is in the best interests of BHP shareholders, and the notices of shareholder meetings of BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc, which are expected to take place on 20 January 2022.

Unification is expected to complete by 31 January 2022 subject to approval by the shareholders of both BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc, receipt of remaining regulatory approvals and UK Court sanction of the scheme.

BHP Chair, Ken MacKenzie:

“BHP is in great shape and now is the right time to make strategic, transformative changes for the future. Unification will create one parent company, one share register and one share price globally. We believe this is the best structure for BHP to provide the resources the world needs and create long-term shareholder value.”

BHP CEO, Mike Henry:

“A unified corporate structure will make BHP simpler and more agile, with the strategic flexibility required to shape our portfolio to deliver value through producing the commodities needed for continued economic growth, improved living standards, electrification and decarbonisation.”

“We will retain listings in the UK, US, South Africa and Australia, providing BHP with continued access to global markets and giving shareholders the opportunity to benefit from our portfolio, management and operating performance for longterm value.”

Source: Company Press Release