McDermott North Ocean 102 Vessel best suited with track record of safely executing projects with similar scopes

McDermott North Ocean 102 Vessel. (Credit: McDermott)

McDermott International, Ltd today announced it has been selected by BHP to provide a marine installation campaign for the Shenzi Subsea Multiphase Pumping Project (SSMPP). The project is located approximately 138 miles (222 kilometers) offshore in the Gulf of Mexico at a water depth of 4,400 feet.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with BHP through this latest contract award,” said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President for McDermott’s North, Central and South America region. “McDermott’s North Ocean 102 vessel is uniquely qualified to transport and install the materials and equipment for the Shenzi project scope—as well as perform pre-commissioning testing and other necessary surveys to safely deliver for the customer.”

The scope of the contract includes: project management; detailed design and fabrication for a pump station suction pile; umbilical installation and flexible jumpers and flying leads installation; transport of all materials and equipment; and pre-commissioning services and other necessary testing and surveys.

Engineering, procurement and project management services will be led by McDermott’s Houston engineering group. McDermott’s North Ocean 102 vessel—which has a proven track record of safely executing similar projects—will be used for the transport and installation of the material and equipment.

The project will commence immediately and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.

McDermott is currently providing Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) of a Semi-submersible Floating Production Unit (FPU) for the Trion Project in the Gulf of Mexico, another BHP project, in partnership with Pemex. McDermott was previously awarded and completed services under an initial pre-FEED contract for the Trion FPU.

Source: Company Press Release