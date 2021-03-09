The MoU enables Beowulf's 100 per cent. owned subsidiary Oy Fennoscandian Resources AB ("Fennoscandian") to build its downstream capability

KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA

Beowulf signs MoU with Epsilon Advanced Materials. (Credit: Richard Dudley from FreeImages)

Beowulf (AIM: BEM; Spotlight: BEO), the mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Epsilon Advanced Materials Private Limited (“EAMPL”), a subsidiary of Epsilon Carbon.

The MoU enables Beowulf’s 100 per cent. owned subsidiary Oy Fennoscandian Resources AB (“Fennoscandian”) to build its downstream capability, collaborating with a strong and innovative technology/processing partner, and for EAMPL to firmly establish itself in Finland, as a market-entry point for supplying pre-cursor anode material into Europe.

Purpose of the MoU

·      Develop the concept of a strategic processing hub (the “Hub”) for both natural flake and recycled graphite to be located in Finland;

·      Target the market for pre-cursor anode material for the lithium-ion batteries in the Nordics and Europe; and

·      Consider establishing a Joint Venture between Fennoscandian and EAMPL.

Kurt Budge, Chief Executive Officer of Beowulf, commented:

“We are very pleased to have signed a MoU with EAMPL.  With the Capital Raising behind us, this MoU is part of our acceleration plan for Fennoscandian, as the Company fulfils its role as a potential future supplier of the raw materials, that Finland and Europe need for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries.

“In EAMPL, we have found a partner who shares our sustainability values and we are looking to an exciting future ahead.”

Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Advance Materials Private Limited, commented:

“We actively support the development of the Finnish Active Anode Material supply ecosystem and with Beowulf MoU we see potential to develop a Finland based Natural Graphite business.

“Over the past three years Epsilon group has been working closely on a range of innovative Carbon Products which will create substantial value over the long term.

“We are happy to partner with Beowulf and derive sustainable value from their Aitolampi asset.”

Source: Company Press Release