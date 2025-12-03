Beetaloo Energy is required to seek further approval from the NT Government to sell gas from the pilot project for the beneficial use of test gas. Credit: Rustem Zalaliev/Shutterstock.com.

Beetaloo Energy Australia has secured federal approval to amend the exploration deed for its EP187 permit, enabling the sale and beneficial use of gas from the site in Australia’s Northern Territory (NT).

The approval was granted under subsection 27 (3) of the Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Act 1976.

It follows consent from the traditional owners of the Mambaliya Rrumburriya Wuyaliya Aboriginal Land Trust on 25 June 2025, and endorsement by the Executive Council of the Northern Land Council.

Beetaloo Energy can now continue appraisal drilling and supply gas to the NT market under an existing agreement with the provincial government.

The company expects the arrangement to generate royalty benefits for the region.

Beetaloo Energy managing director Alex Underwood said: “This Federal Ministerial approval is a critical step in the process to seek final NT Government approval for beneficial use of test gas from EP187, as required under section 57AAA of the Petroleum Act 1984 (NT).”

In June 2025, Beetaloo Energy started stimulation of the Carpentaria-5H (C-5H) well within the EP187 permit, which is currently being carried out by Halliburton.

The well is a part of the company’s Carpentaria pilot project alongside the Carpentaria-2H and Carpentaria-3H wells.

All three wells were drilled from the same well pad to minimise land disturbance and improve project economics.

The company plans to use the Carpentaria pilot project to establish a long-term production-type curve for future development planning.

Beetaloo Energy is required to seek further approval from the NT Government to sell gas from the pilot project for the beneficial use of test gas.