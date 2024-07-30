Bedford Metals receives exploration permit for Ubiquity Lake uranium project, Northern Saskatchewan. (Credit: WikiImages from Pixabay)

Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM, FWB: O8D, ISIN: CA0762301012) (the “Company” or “Bedford”) is pleased to announce that it has received the necessary exploration permit from the Ministry of Environment for its 2024 prospecting program at the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan. This permit marks a significant milestone, allowing the Company to advance its exploration activities as planned.

The previously announced prospecting program at Ubiquity Lake will include investigating and mapping historic showings and target zones identified through successive geophysical programs. The claim block will be surveyed with state-of-the-art RS100 scintillometers, and outcrops from high-value targets will be collected and sent for assay.

Peter Born, President of Bedford, commented, “Receiving the exploration permit is a crucial step forward for our Ubiquity Lake project. With this approval, we are set to commence our field activities and validate the promising targets identified in our previous surveys. We are committed to advancing our exploration efforts responsibly and sustainably.”

The 2024 Phase I exploration program will specifically target UL2014, where a 2014 prospecting and grab rock sampling program yielded values of 187 ppm U and 449 ppm Th from pegmatitic quartz-rich zones in a granite gneiss outcrop and 678 ppm U and 679 ppm Th from a quartz-rich pegmatitic granitic gneiss boulder.

Additionally, the field crew will prospect Target Zones 1 and 2 (T1 and T2), high-priority anomalies identified through an interpretation of geophysical datasets by Condor Consulting of Lakewood, Colorado.

Background:

The principal target zones at the Ubiquity Lake Uranium Project are northwest-trending subsurface conductive anomalies identified through a 2014 VTEM survey completed by Noka Resources Inc. and Alpha Exploration Inc. Additionally, the Company will be exploring conductive anomalies identified through a 2007 GEOTEM survey completed by Stikine Gold Corporation. A ground survey conducted in 2014 yielded numerous radioactive samples, with readings up to 2000 cps.

In 2014, a helicopter-borne EM and magnetic survey carried out by Aeroquest and Condor Consulting Inc. identified 13 target zones needing follow-up exploration. The target model is structurally controlled conductive graphitic zones within the basement rocks that could potentially host uranium deposits. The predicted depth to the basement is less than 50 m, which was consistently achieved throughout the survey area. The company will investigate areas with electromagnetic-magnetic targets and areas with anomalous uranium in surface outcrops.

Given the project’s proximity to the southern tip of the Athabasca Basin, the Company is pursuing an exploration model similar to Fission’s Patterson Lake South Deposit and NexGen’s Arrow Deposit, which are shear-hosted basement deposits with continuity at depth.

Bedford remains dedicated to conducting all exploration activities to the highest environmental standards. The Company is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint and ensuring that all operations are sustainable and responsible. Additionally, Bedford values its relationships with local communities and indigenous groups and is committed to working collaboratively with these stakeholders to ensure its activities bring positive benefits to the region.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and the President of the Company, and is responsible for and has approved the technical information in this release.