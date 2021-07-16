Companies will leverage best practices to support Polish energy transition

Artist’s rendering of a nuclear power plant using a Westinghouse AP1000 reactor (Credit: Westinghouse Electric Company)

Bechtel and Westinghouse Electric Company, two leading U.S. companies in the global nuclear industry, today announced they’ve formed a team to pursue new nuclear power plant projects in Poland.

“Nuclear power holds great promise as a clean and reliable supply of energy for Poland,” said Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel’s Nuclear, Security & Environmental global business unit. “Poland is taking steps to transition to a clean energy economy while retaining its energy independence and security. The Westinghouse-Bechtel team offers proven technology and hands-on experience in nuclear project delivery and is ready to immediately support Poland’s transformative vision.”

Bechtel has designed, built, or provided services to 80 nuclear reactors in the United States and 150 worldwide, across all major reactor designs. In Bechtel, the effort gains the experience and know-how of the company chosen to complete the only two new U.S. nuclear power plants of the 21st century: Watts Bar Unit 2 in Tennessee, which came online in 2016, and most recently Vogtle Units 3 & 4 in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Westinghouse technology is prevalent in more than half of the world’s nuclear sites. In Westinghouse, the country will gain the best practices of new build projects, and the proven technology of the AP1000 reactors, which are outperforming industry standards in Sanmen and Haiyung, China.

“The best practices developed by both companies will be a great benefit to Polish energy transition,” Rusinko said. “The pursuit will be informed by actual, on-the-ground experience at active nuclear construction sites and operating plants.”

This news follows the U.S. Trade and Development Agency announcement on June 30 providing a grant for a front-end engineering design (FEED) for a plant in Poland using proven Westinghouse AP1000 reactors. The FEED is expected to be delivered in 12 months.

Source: Company Press Release