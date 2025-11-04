Shenandoah is a deep-water oil and gas field in the Walker Ridge area of the Gulf of Mexico, offshore Louisiana, US. Credit: Tampnet.

Beacon Offshore Energy has teamed up with Norway-based telecommunications company Tampnet to provide digital connectivity for the Shenandoah development in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

Shenandoah is a deep-water oil and gas field in the Walker Ridge area, offshore Louisiana, US.

Tampnet has deployed its digital infrastructure to support the greenfield Shenandoah asset, which is set to operate as a regional hub for offshore activity.

The company’s network enables real-time monitoring, remote collaboration and data-driven decision-making at the project throughout its operational lifespan.

It has expanded its subsea fibre and 4G/5G network coverage in the Gulf to support Shenandoah and other developments nearby.

Beacon deep-water developments vice-president Mike Clake said: “At Shenandoah, we have built a future-ready platform. Tampnet’s network allows real-time monitoring and decision-making, improving efficiency and reducing offshore exposure.”

Tampnet’s connectivity solution for the Shenandoah project integrates the company’s private 5G technology with its public 4G network.

The solution also connects with FirstNet and AT&T to support emergency response and high-priority communications requirements.

Satellite backup is included to provide redundancy and ensure continuous connectivity for mission-critical services.

Currently, Tampnet’s GoM network links more than 20 offshore assets and extends across over 1,700km of subsea fibre.

The network supports a range of energy assets and is positioned as a key communications backbone for the Gulf’s offshore sector.

Tampnet CEO Elie Hanna said: “Shenandoah represents the digital deep-water platform of the future. Tampnet’s infrastructure enables Beacon to scale new digital tools and realise operational benefits from day one.”

Earlier this year, Beacon Offshore started oil and natural gas production from the Shenandoah field, which is being developed in phases.