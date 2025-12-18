BayWa r.e. secures environmental permit for Ryamon solar project in Sweden

The Ryamon solar park is expected to generate around 250GWh of renewable electricity per year. Credit: MAKSYM CHUB/Shutterstock.com.

BayWa r.e. Nordic, a renewable energy company operating in Sweden and Finland, has secured an environmental permit for the 250MW Ryamon solar park located in the Alvesta municipality in Kronoberg County, Sweden.

The project is said to be the country’s largest solar park to date to receive such approval with legal force.

The Ryamon solar park will be situated next to the Lyngsåsa wind farm, which BayWa r.e. has also been authorised to expand into a hybrid facility by adding solar power.

The project is expected to generate around 250GWh of renewable electricity per year.

The electricity produced will be equivalent to the consumption of household electricity of about 50,000 Swedish homes.

BayWa r.e. Nordic permitting manager Martin Sjödahl said: “The reason the permitting process has gone so smoothly is that we select our locations with great care. This site does not affect nearby residential environments.”

The project is situated in Electricity Price Area 4, a region where electricity demand and prices are currently the highest, making the Ryamon solar park a valuable addition in the area, according to the company.

Sjödahl added: “As it stands today, there is no available grid capacity until at least 2032. We are in dialogue with the grid owner, E.ON Energidistribution, and hope they will prioritise this fully permitted project and promptly develop plans together with Svenska kraftnät for the necessary grid reinforcements to connect the solar park.

“It will take several years before the facility is ready to deliver renewable energy, but once completed, it will provide substantial benefits.”

The solar park is expected to provide significant climate benefits for the Kronoberg County area.

